Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the July 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 10.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 10.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 324,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 30,695 shares during the period.

SBI stock remained flat at $$9.79 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,941. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

