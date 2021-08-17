Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Short Interest Update

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a decline of 62.1% from the July 15th total of 117,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 54.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 76.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.43% of the company’s stock.

WHG stock opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.84 million, a P/E ratio of -74.68 and a beta of 1.55. Westwood Holdings Group has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $27.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.77.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 1.69%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Westwood Holdings Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

