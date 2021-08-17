WHALE (WHALE) Trading Up 2.3% Over Last Week

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.09 or 0.00024804 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $69.54 million and $895,770.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WHALE has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00052236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00126611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.42 or 0.00150837 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,746.91 or 1.00106022 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.45 or 0.00877976 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,271,594 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . WHALE’s official website is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

