Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 120.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Whiting USA Trust II’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
Whiting USA Trust II stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. Whiting USA Trust II has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39.
About Whiting USA Trust II
Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Whiting USA Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting USA Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.