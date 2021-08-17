Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 120.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Whiting USA Trust II’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Whiting USA Trust II stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. Whiting USA Trust II has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39.

About Whiting USA Trust II

Whiting USA Trust II holds a term net profits interest in the oil and gas producing properties located in the Permian Basin, Rocky Mountains, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Its oil and gas properties include interests in approximately 364.1 net producing oil and natural gas wells located in 42 predominately mature fields with established production profiles in 8 states.

