Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 450 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP increased its position in Chubb by 189.0% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,185,000 after buying an additional 25,608 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Chubb by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,603,000 after buying an additional 1,475,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total value of $660,358.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,281. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CB stock opened at $184.23 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $111.93 and a 1-year high of $184.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $80.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.06.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

