Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,073 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.06% of Synovus Financial worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 301.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $64,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,130.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SNV opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.67.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.15.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.