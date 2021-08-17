Whittier Trust Co. Buys 841 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,644,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 180,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,521,000 after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,028,000.

Shares of IEI opened at $131.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.07. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $129.59 and a 1 year high of $133.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

