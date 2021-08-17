Whittier Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1,362.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $31.68 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.36.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

