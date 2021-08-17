Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 135,414.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,395 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $5,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.8% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

In other news, insider Ix Cycle L.P. Tcv bought 42,855 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.94 per share, for a total transaction of $4,068,653.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total value of $9,045,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and have sold 845,884 shares worth $97,944,831. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $110.00 on Tuesday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.23 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.09.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Argus dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.53.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.