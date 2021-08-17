Whittier Trust Co. Has $4.16 Million Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Hess were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Hess by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Hess from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.56.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $13,386,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,272,731. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $733,147.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,845 shares in the company, valued at $12,506,338.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $67.46 on Tuesday. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $91.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of -124.92 and a beta of 2.22.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. Analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.13%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

