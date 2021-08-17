Whittier Trust Co. Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 62.7% in the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $1,644,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 103.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,425.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $167.22 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $189.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.65.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

