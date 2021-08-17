Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 40,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after acquiring an additional 13,803 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,177,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 68,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,685,000 after acquiring an additional 33,568 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $299.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.70. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $214.85 and a twelve month high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

