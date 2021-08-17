Whittier Trust Co. Trims Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,149,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,241,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,479,000 after purchasing an additional 339,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

SYF opened at $51.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.38. The company has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $51.98.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.21.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

