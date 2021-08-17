WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. WidePoint had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

Shares of WidePoint stock traded down $1.35 on Tuesday, reaching $5.62. The stock had a trading volume of 9,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,883. WidePoint has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.98 million, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WidePoint stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,468 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.20% of WidePoint at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through Carrier Services; and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services include bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.

