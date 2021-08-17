William Blair Downgrades ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) to Market Perform

William Blair downgraded shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. William Blair also issued estimates for ContextLogic’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WISH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of ContextLogic from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ContextLogic from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut shares of ContextLogic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ContextLogic from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.64.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

Shares of ContextLogic stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion and a PE ratio of -1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83. ContextLogic has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $32.85.

In related news, CAO Brett Just sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $36,132.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,059.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Pai Liu sold 2,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $27,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,320.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 331,843 shares of company stock worth $3,465,190 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,941,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 752,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after buying an additional 338,707 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 30,635 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 144,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 72,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 475.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 296,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after buying an additional 245,298 shares in the last quarter. 53.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.