William Blair Weighs in on 3D Systems Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of 3D Systems in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the 3D printing company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DDD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley increased their price objective on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $28.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.84. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -58.69 and a beta of 1.15. 3D Systems has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.28 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. 3D Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 173.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,411 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 47,226 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in 3D Systems by 1,022.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in 3D Systems by 515.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,713 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 55,877 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in 3D Systems by 22.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,881 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 23,069 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in 3D Systems by 22.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,616 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.71 per share, with a total value of $101,311.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 547,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,524,647.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,988 shares in the company, valued at $8,097,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $365,160. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

