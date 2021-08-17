Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a $206.07 price target (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $231.56.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $218.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.44. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $179.31 and a 12-month high of $271.87. The firm has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth $572,200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,487.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 888,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,347,000 after buying an additional 869,077 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 169.4% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,338,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,890,000 after buying an additional 841,676 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,345,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,805,000 after purchasing an additional 649,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 53.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,599,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,109,000 after purchasing an additional 559,452 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.