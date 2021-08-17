Wing (WING) Achieves Market Capitalization of $43.18 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Wing has a market capitalization of $43.18 million and approximately $7.40 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing coin can currently be bought for $23.18 or 0.00050557 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wing has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00055552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.09 or 0.00135428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.21 or 0.00159674 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,842.59 or 0.99981885 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $422.16 or 0.00920720 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,188.37 or 0.06953770 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,987,576 coins and its circulating supply is 1,862,576 coins. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

