WINk (WIN) Market Cap Hits $403.24 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One WINk coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WINk has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. WINk has a market cap of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00009710 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00011188 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00198344 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About WINk

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.