Witan Investment Trust plc (WTAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.36 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of WTAN opened at GBX 249.67 ($3.26) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 243.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78. Witan Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 180.20 ($2.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 251.75 ($3.29).
Witan Investment Trust Company Profile
