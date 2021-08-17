Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Short Interest Update

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRWSY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,940. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $19.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. AlphaValue raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.