WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Trading 4.5% Higher

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) shares traded up 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.10 and last traded at $13.04. 47,054 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 753,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.
Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.
In other WM Technology news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 241,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $3,180,100.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
About WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS)
WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.
Featured Article: Municipal Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.