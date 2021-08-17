WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Trading 4.5% Higher

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) shares traded up 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.10 and last traded at $13.04. 47,054 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 753,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Get WM Technology alerts:

In other WM Technology news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 241,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $3,180,100.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

About WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS)

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.