Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on The Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a sell rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. cut their target price on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Progressive presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.92.

PGR stock opened at $97.10 on Monday. The Progressive has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.97.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.35%.

In related news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $869,616.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,723,319.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,126 shares of company stock valued at $7,200,517 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Progressive by 32.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,664,000 after buying an additional 433,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in The Progressive by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,980,000 after buying an additional 1,743,191 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in The Progressive by 401.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 166,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,306,000 after buying an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 79.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 108.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 676,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,392,000 after purchasing an additional 351,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

