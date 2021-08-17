Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a growth of 73.3% from the July 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 16.8% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 157,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 40.8% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WF traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.57. 421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,331. Woori Financial Group has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $32.55. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The bank reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Woori Financial Group’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment accounts; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

