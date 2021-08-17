WOWswap Achieves Market Cap of $3.25 Million (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 17th. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for about $9.47 or 0.00021100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WOWswap has traded up 27.8% against the US dollar. WOWswap has a total market capitalization of $3.25 million and approximately $175,882.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WOWswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002229 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00053106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.03 or 0.00124894 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.13 or 0.00158539 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,751.22 or 0.99749329 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.68 or 0.00910940 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.08 or 0.06910002 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,682 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOWswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOWswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.