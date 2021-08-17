WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) – Research analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WSP Global in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.29. Desjardins also issued estimates for WSP Global’s FY2022 earnings at $5.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on WSP Global to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on WSP Global to C$168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on WSP Global to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$155.00 target price on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WSP Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$157.25.

WSP opened at C$160.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$146.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.30. WSP Global has a one year low of C$82.95 and a one year high of C$162.12.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

