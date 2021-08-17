Wuhan General Group (OTCMKTS:WUHN) Trading Up 4.4%

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. (OTCMKTS:WUHN) shares were up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 36,419 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 62,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.55.

About Wuhan General Group (OTCMKTS:WUHN)

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc is a nutraceutical biotechnology company. It focuses on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research that develops and commercializes a range of cannabidiol (CBD) and mushrooms based products under Dr. AnnaRx, Medspresso and Handcrafted Delights brands.

