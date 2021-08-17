WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.100-$1.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WW International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded WW International from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.80.

Get WW International alerts:

Shares of WW stock traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $22.14. 16,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,235. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.68. WW International has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $41.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.19). WW International had a net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that WW International will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 31,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $1,259,672.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,136,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,747,809.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,697 shares of company stock worth $8,295,500. 12.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.