Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.46). William Blair also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.28) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.36) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $729.54 million, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.09. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $21.94.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 323.04%.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $114,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,141 shares in the company, valued at $548,142.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank A. Holler sold 11,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $206,675.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,372.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

