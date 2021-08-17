Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Short Interest Update

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 463,200 shares, an increase of 75.5% from the July 15th total of 263,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 703,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of XIN stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,226. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.64 million, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.53. Xinyuan Real Estate has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $4.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 955,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

