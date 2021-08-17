Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Xponential Fitness stock opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. Xponential Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

