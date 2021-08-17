YIELD App Reaches Market Cap of $49.84 Million (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. YIELD App has a market cap of $49.84 million and $1.73 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, YIELD App has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. One YIELD App coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000910 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00056650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002919 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $366.53 or 0.00822693 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00046464 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00098705 BTC.

YIELD App Profile

YIELD App (CRYPTO:YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 131,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 122,886,676 coins. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YIELD App using one of the exchanges listed above.

