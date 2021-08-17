yOUcash (YOUC) Price Up 98.8% Over Last Week

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 17th. One yOUcash coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. yOUcash has a market capitalization of $983.29 million and approximately $312,039.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, yOUcash has traded up 98.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00062328 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003150 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00016835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $423.76 or 0.00925270 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00049329 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.37 or 0.00162388 BTC.

About yOUcash

yOUcash (YOUC) is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,636,709,142 coins. The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

yOUcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yOUcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

