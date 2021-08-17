Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) will announce earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.12) and the highest is ($0.69). AnaptysBio reported earnings per share of ($0.87) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AnaptysBio.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANAB shares. UBS Group started coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AnaptysBio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $23.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.82. The company has a market capitalization of $648.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.51 and a beta of 0.05. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $35.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in AnaptysBio by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth $81,000.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

