Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Farmers National Banc posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 34.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMNB stock opened at $15.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $449.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.95. Farmers National Banc has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $18.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.03%.

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

