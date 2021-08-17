Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.93 Million

Brokerages forecast that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) will report sales of $9.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.40 million and the highest is $13.45 million. GreenPower Motor reported sales of $2.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 249.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full year sales of $52.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $64.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $91.97 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $123.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 70.65% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GP shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

GP stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 13.08. GreenPower Motor has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $34.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.90 million and a PE ratio of -32.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GP. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,878,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in GreenPower Motor by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 93,329 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 139,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 39,893 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor during the first quarter valued at $1,417,000. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

