Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $502.05 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) will report sales of $502.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MSCI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $496.58 million and the highest is $506.00 million. MSCI reported sales of $425.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MSCI will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.57.

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the second quarter worth $636,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 5.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in MSCI during the second quarter worth $38,346,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in MSCI by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 784,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,247,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in MSCI by 310.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,868,000 after buying an additional 15,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $630.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.20 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $557.98. MSCI has a 1 year low of $336.03 and a 1 year high of $635.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

