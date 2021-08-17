Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Analysts expect that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) will report earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.06) and the highest is ($0.32). Nevro posted earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 196.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year earnings of ($2.89) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($1.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVRO shares. Canaccord Genuity cut Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair cut Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $210.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.17.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $102.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -52.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.19. Nevro has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $188.14.

In related news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Nevro by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Nevro during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Nevro in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

