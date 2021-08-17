Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Will Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Analysts expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.04. Phillips 66 Partners reported earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.73 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.09% and a net margin of 32.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.38.

NYSE:PSXP traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.46. The company had a trading volume of 458 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,115. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.21. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $42.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,664,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,063,000 after acquiring an additional 566,476 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,364,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,321,000 after acquiring an additional 169,157 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,806,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,297,000 after acquiring an additional 653,359 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,656,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,455,000 after acquiring an additional 217,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,608,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,932,000 after buying an additional 104,381 shares during the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

