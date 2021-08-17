Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Equities analysts expect Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Select Energy Services posted earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 16.35%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WTTR shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.99.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 37.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 16,154 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 40.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 88,899 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 6.0% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 20,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 38,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 19.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 576,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 93,075 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WTTR opened at $5.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.91. Select Energy Services has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $7.58. The firm has a market cap of $550.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.82.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

