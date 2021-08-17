Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $461.39 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) will post sales of $461.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $475.00 million and the lowest is $444.50 million. The Manitowoc posted sales of $355.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Manitowoc.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.51. The Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTW shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. upped their price target on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in The Manitowoc by 495.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 656,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after buying an additional 546,146 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Manitowoc by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc during the first quarter valued at about $535,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in The Manitowoc by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $25.55 on Friday. The Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $894.38 million, a P/E ratio of 56.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.72.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

