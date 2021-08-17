Zacks: Analysts Expect KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) to Announce -$1.77 EPS

Brokerages expect KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) to post earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for KLX Energy Services’ earnings. KLX Energy Services posted earnings per share of ($4.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLX Energy Services will report full year earnings of ($7.79) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($5.78) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover KLX Energy Services.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($4.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($1.69). KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 44.26% and a negative return on equity of 261.79%. The company had revenue of $90.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of KLXE stock opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $44.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 3.37. KLX Energy Services has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $18.97.

In related news, major shareholder Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 23,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $157,855.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 5,920 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $36,644.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,848.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,922 shares of company stock worth $606,441 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLXE. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in KLX Energy Services by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Connacht Asset Management LP bought a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,767,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in KLX Energy Services by 14,590.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the period. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

