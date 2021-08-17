Zacks: Analysts Expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Matador Resources reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 820%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $5.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MTDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.69 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.21.

MTDR traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.31. 53,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,802,993. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Craig N. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,330.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,033.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,095,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $424,347,000 after acquiring an additional 640,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,180,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,548,000 after acquiring an additional 148,977 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,915,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,003,000 after buying an additional 2,158,598 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,524,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,093,000 after buying an additional 894,934 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,338,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,203,000 after buying an additional 7,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

