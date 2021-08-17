Zacks: Analysts Expect New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Jersey Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. New Jersey Resources reported earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover New Jersey Resources.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $367.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NJR. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Shares of NJR stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.64. 9,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,906. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $44.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 64.56%.

In related news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $413,541.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,088.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $131,707.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at $610,057.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 125,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

