Zacks: Analysts Expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.15). Nordic American Tankers reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 148.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $18.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.47 million.

NAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NAT opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.95. Nordic American Tankers has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $324.09 million, a PE ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAT. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 86,296 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,469 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 682,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 30,576 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

