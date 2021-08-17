Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to Announce $2.29 EPS

Brokerages predict that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.99 and the highest is $2.62. Caterpillar posted earnings of $1.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full-year earnings of $10.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.51 to $10.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $14.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,323,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,028,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,453 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,470 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,900,063,000 after acquiring an additional 276,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,848,094,000 after acquiring an additional 185,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock opened at $217.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.43. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $135.65 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

