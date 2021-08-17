Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $173.69 Million

Equities analysts expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to report $173.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $172.50 million to $178.06 million. Chegg posted sales of $154.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year sales of $812.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $809.86 million to $820.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $991.46 million, with estimates ranging from $969.30 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Chegg’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.83.

NYSE:CHGG traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.59. 48,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,043. Chegg has a 12-month low of $62.84 and a 12-month high of $115.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 18.64 and a quick ratio of 18.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 365.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

