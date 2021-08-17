Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is $0.03. Cytosorbents reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cytosorbents.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 22.97%.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $343.92 million, a PE ratio of -34.48 and a beta of 0.27. Cytosorbents has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.76.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytosorbents (CTSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.