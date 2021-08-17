Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.65 Million

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) to report sales of $16.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.12 million. Fortress Biotech reported sales of $9.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year sales of $60.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.61 million to $64.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $98.17 million, with estimates ranging from $73.60 million to $127.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 97.09% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,372,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,180,000 after purchasing an additional 229,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,143,000 after purchasing an additional 137,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 12.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 143,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 12.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,248,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 141,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 744,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 33,624 shares during the last quarter. 31.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $3.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.47. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Biotech (FBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.