Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) to report sales of $16.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.12 million. Fortress Biotech reported sales of $9.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year sales of $60.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.61 million to $64.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $98.17 million, with estimates ranging from $73.60 million to $127.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fortress Biotech.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 97.09% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,372,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,180,000 after purchasing an additional 229,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,143,000 after purchasing an additional 137,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 12.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 143,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 12.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,248,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 141,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 744,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 33,624 shares during the last quarter. 31.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $3.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.47. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Biotech (FBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.