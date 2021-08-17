Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.50 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will post $27.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.10 million and the highest is $27.90 million. Home Bancorp reported sales of $27.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year sales of $111.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.03 million to $112.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $106.34 million, with estimates ranging from $106.27 million to $106.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 36.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Daniel G. Guidry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $39,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBCP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,023,000 after acquiring an additional 48,707 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 298,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 17,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBCP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.20. 12,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Home Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.71 and a 52-week high of $39.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.50. The company has a market capitalization of $321.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

